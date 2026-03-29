Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Secures career year Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Suzuki scored twice on five shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Suzuki had gone five games without a goal, though he still had eight assists in that span. He had the first and third goals in the Canadiens' second-period rally, and he set up Cole Caufield on the middle goal, which was the game-winner. Suzuki has crossed the 90-point mark for the first time in his career -- he's now at 26 goals, 65 helpers, 40 power-play points, 164 shots on net, 56 hits, 58 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-32 rating over 73 appearances. With nine games left on Montreal's regular-season slate, Suzuki is in position to take a run at a 100-point campaign.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Suzuki See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Suzuki See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Corey Abbott
10 days ago
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
NHL
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
Author Image
Jan Levine
12 days ago