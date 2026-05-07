Nick Suzuki News: Strikes on power play
Suzuki scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres in Game 1.
Suzuki has tallied in each of the last two games, though he wasn't able to do enough to help the Canadiens start the second round on a positive note. The 26-year-old center has two goals, five assists, 13 shots on net, 19 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across eight playoff contests. He'll continue to see a massive role as the top-line center.
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