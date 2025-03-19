Fantasy Hockey
Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Tallies on power play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Suzuki scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

For once, the Canadiens didn't lean on Suzuki and the top line, but the 25-year-old center was still able to chip in the game-winning goal. He continues to excel in March with three goals and seven helpers, as well as 18 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through eight appearances. Overall, Suzuki has reached the 70-point mark for the second year in a row with 21 goals, 49 assists, 137 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 54 hits and a plus-11 rating over 67 appearances.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
