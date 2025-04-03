Fantasy Hockey
Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Three multipoint games in row

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Suzuki had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Boston on Thursday.

Suzuki has three multipoint games in a row for the fourth time this season. The last time a Montreal player pulled that off was in 1995-96, when Vincent Damphousse did it. Suzuki has 81 points (26 goals, 55 assists) in 75 games, and he's the first Canadiens player to hit the 80-point mark since Alex Kovalev had 84 in 2007-08.

