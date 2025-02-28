Fantasy Hockey
Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Three points in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Suzuki scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

The 25-year-old center struck twice in the first period before setting up Cole Caufield for the OT winner. Suzuki has produced multiple points in all three games since play resumed following the 4 Nations Face-Off, piling up three goals and eight points, and the surge has carried him up to 60 points for the fourth straight season.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
