Nick Suzuki News: Three points in win

Suzuki scored an empty-net goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Suzuki assisted on the goals scored by Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach in the first and second periods, respectively, before scoring a tally of his own with an empty-netter at the 16:44 mark of the final frame. Suzuki scored for the first time since Jan. 29 and also recorded points for the first time since the league resumed after the break -- he had gone pointless in the 4-3 loss to the Islanders on Feb. 26. Suzuki remains one of the best players for Montreal and is up to 68 points (19 goals, 49 assists) in 59 contests in 2025-26. If he continues this pace of averaging over one point per game, he could set a new career-best mark in points, surpassing the 89-point output he had in 2024-25.