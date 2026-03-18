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Nick Suzuki News: Two-point effort Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Suzuki scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Boston.

The 26-year-old center got Montreal on the board midway through the first period, getting the puck right on Jeremy Swayman's doorstep and flipping a backhand past the netminder, before Suzuki set up Cole Caufield for the OT winner. Suzuki has five multi-point performances in 10 games since the Olympic break, and Tuesday's effort pushed him up to 80 points (24 goals, 56 assists) on the season -- the second straight campaign in which he's reached that milestone.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
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