Nick Suzuki News: Two-point effort Tuesday
Suzuki scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Boston.
The 26-year-old center got Montreal on the board midway through the first period, getting the puck right on Jeremy Swayman's doorstep and flipping a backhand past the netminder, before Suzuki set up Cole Caufield for the OT winner. Suzuki has five multi-point performances in 10 games since the Olympic break, and Tuesday's effort pushed him up to 80 points (24 goals, 56 assists) on the season -- the second straight campaign in which he's reached that milestone.
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