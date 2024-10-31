Nick Suzuki News: Two points in loss

Suzuki scored a goal on one shot and logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Washington. He also had three blocks and three hits.

Suzuki one-timed a pass from David Savard, beating Charlie Lindgren just inside the post to tie the game at 3-3 late in the second period. Earlier in the same period, he assisted on Cole Caufield's power-play tally. The sizzling Suzuki has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) over the last nine appearances.