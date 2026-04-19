Nick Suzuki News: Two power-play helpers in Game 1
Suzuki picked up two power-play assists in a 4-3 overtime victory over Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round.
Suzuki struggled to find space and time 5-on-5 under the oppressive weight of Anthony Cirelli's shutdown checking, even if he dominated him at the dot (15-for-21; 71.4 percent). But Suzuki found a way to deliver on the power play. He's considered the frontrunner for the 2026 Selke Trophy, so he'll be deployed on the Bolts' top line -- like Cirelli was attached to him -- when the Habs get last change at home in Games 3 and 4.
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