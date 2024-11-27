Nick Suzuki News: Wins it in OT

Suzuki scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Blue Jackets.

Both of Suzuki's shots came in overtime, when Elvis Merzlikins was unable to glove the first shot before Suzuki buried the rebound for the game-winner 48 seconds into the extra period. The marker was his fourth in the last seven contests. Suzuki is up to 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) through 22 outings.