Nico Daws News: Called up by New Jersey

Daws was recalled from AHL Utica on Friday.

Daws has appeared in just one game for the Devils this season, but he'll join the NHL club for practice Friday. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain with New Jersey for the team's back-to-back set against Detroit and Ottawa on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, but if Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen are available, they'll likely be the Devils' top goaltending options.