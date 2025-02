The Devils recalled Daws from AHL Utica on Thursday.

Daws was sent down at the break to get in some playing time and went 1-1-0. allowing six goals on 63 shots. Daws is 1-0-0 at the NHL level this season, giving up only two goals on 34 shots. He will continue to back up Jake Allen while Jacob Markstrom continues to recover from a sprained MCL.