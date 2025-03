Daws will guard the road goal against Utah on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

In his last start, Daws stopped 29 shots in a 5-0 win over Nashville on Sunday. He has stopped 61 of 63 shots en route to a 2-0-0 record in four NHL appearances this season. Utah is tied for 21st in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25.