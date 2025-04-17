Nico Daws News: Gives up five goals Wednesday

Daws stopped 22 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 10 seconds left in the third period.

This was Daws' first regular-season loss, and it was a subpar showing for the 24-year-old. Daws ends the campaign with a 3-1-0 across his six appearances, posting a 1.60 GAA and a .939 save percentage, albeit in a limited sample size.