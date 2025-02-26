Fantasy Hockey
Nico Daws headshot

Nico Daws News: Makes brief relief appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Daws played the final 1:42 of Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche and did not face a shot.

Jake Allen was on the hook for all five goals, including three in a span of 4:04 late in the third period. Daws' time on the NHL roster may be coming to a close soon, as Jacob Markstrom is practicing with the Devils during their current five-game road trip. That leaves the goaltending plans a bit up in the air for this weekend's back-to-back (Saturday at Utah, Sunday at Vegas). If Markstrom is not cleared to return for either of those games, Daws would likely split the starts with Allen.

Nico Daws
New Jersey Devils
