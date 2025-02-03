Nico Daws News: Plays third period Sunday

Daws stopped all seven shots he faced in relief of Jake Allen in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Allen's poor performance earned him a trip to the bench after two periods. Daws did well in mop-up duty, allowing the Devils to attempt a comeback that fell a goal short. This was Daws' first NHL appearance of the season after he went 9-11-0 with a 3.15 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 21 appearances in 2023-24. The Devils don't have a back-to-back set in the last week before the 4 Nations Face-Off, but it's possible the 24-year-old netminder will get a start in one of those three games anyway.