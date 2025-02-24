Nico Daws News: Posts 29-save shutout

Daws recorded a 29-save shutout in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Predators.

Daws has made three appearances this season, and while that's not enough to generate a strong enough sample size, there's no doubt he's turned heads so far. Over those three outings, including two starts, Daws has given up just two goals across 61 shots. The 24-year-old should get the chance to return to the ice at some point during the Devils' current road trip, as the team's next four games will be away from home.