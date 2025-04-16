Nico Daws News: Recalled by New Jersey

Daws was recalled from AHL Utica on Wednesday.

The Devils have already clinched a spot in the postseason, so Daws will join the NHL club ahead of the regular-season finale at home against the Red Wings on Wednesday. The Devils haven't yet announced a starter for Wednesday's matchup, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Daws tend the twine if Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen need some rest ahead of the playoffs. Daws will presumably head back to the minors before postseason play begins.