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Nico Daws News: Recovers after rough first period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Daws made 22 saves in a 4-0 loss to Boston on Tuesday.

Daws had a rough first period. The first goal got past him with just 53 seconds ticked off the clock, and the gates opened. Daws allowed all four goals in the first frame, including two in a 2:10 span at the end of the period. He found his feet after the first intermission, but his teammates didn't show up offensively to help bail him out. Daws delivered a 15-16-8 record with a 2.84 GAA and .891 save percentage in the AHL this season, and he's at the end of his current contract. He'll likely be renewed in his current role for 2026-27, as both Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen are inked for several years.

Nico Daws
New Jersey Devils
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