Nico Daws News: Returned to minors

Daws was reassigned to AHL Utica on Monday.

Daws' demotion is an indication that Jake Allen (upper body) will be ready to at least serve as the backup against St. Louis on Tuesday. Last season, the 23-year-old Daws saw action in 21 regular-season games for the Devils in which he went 9-11-0 with a 3.15 GAA. Daws has yet to get into the lineup for New Jersey this season, playing all of his games in the minors so far this year.