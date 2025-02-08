Nico Daws News: Sent down Saturday

Daws was reassigned to AHL Utica following Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Daws served as the backup for Saturday's contest. The 24-year-old netminder made two appearances (one start) during this stint in the NHL, stopping 32 of 34 shots and going 1-0-0. Daws may be up with the Devils again in a couple of weeks, as Jacob Markstrom (knee) is expected to be out until early March.