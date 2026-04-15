Nico Daws News: Sent down to minors
Daws was reassigned to AHL Utica on Wednesday.
Daws played in just three games for the Devils this season, posting a 2-1-0 record, 2.62 GAA and .908 save percentage. With both Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen still under contract next year, Daws' path to significant NHL opportunities seems blocked, though perhaps he can force his way into the conversation during training camp.
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