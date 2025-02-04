Nico Daws News: Set to start in Pittsburgh

Daws will be in the road goal in Tuesday's divisional matchup against the Penguins, per Devils play-by-play announcer Bill Spaulding.

Daws will make his first start of the campaign Tuesday -- he stopped all seven shots he faced in relief of Jake Allen on Sunday in a 4-3 loss to the Sabres. The 24-year-old had a 9-11-0 record, .894 save percentage and 3.15 GAA over 21 regular-season appearances in 2023-24.