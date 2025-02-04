Fantasy Hockey
Nico Daws News: Set to start in Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Daws will be in the road goal in Tuesday's divisional matchup against the Penguins, per Devils play-by-play announcer Bill Spaulding.

Daws will make his first start of the campaign Tuesday -- he stopped all seven shots he faced in relief of Jake Allen on Sunday in a 4-3 loss to the Sabres. The 24-year-old had a 9-11-0 record, .894 save percentage and 3.15 GAA over 21 regular-season appearances in 2023-24.

