Nico Daws News: Sharp in win over Utah

Daws allowed a goal on 25 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over Utah.

Daws has won all three of his starts at the NHL level this season, and they've all come on the road over the last month. He's allowed just three goals on 88 shots over five appearances in total. Daws was able to limit the damage Saturday to a Mikhail Sergachev goal midway through the contest. Jake Allen hasn't been at his best lately, allowing Daws a brief chance to claim more playing time before Jacob Markstrom (knee) returns to action. The Devils are in action again Sunday in Vegas, which will likely be a start for Allen.