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Nico Daws News: Starting in Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Daws will guard the road goal against the Bruins on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Daws is coming off a 27-save effort in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Ottawa. He has a 2-0-0 record in two NHL appearances this season, stopping 57 of 61 shots. Boston ranks 11th in the league during the 2025-26 campaign with 3.26 goals per game.

Nico Daws
New Jersey Devils
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