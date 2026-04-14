Nico Daws News: Starting in Boston
Daws will guard the road goal against the Bruins on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Daws is coming off a 27-save effort in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Ottawa. He has a 2-0-0 record in two NHL appearances this season, stopping 57 of 61 shots. Boston ranks 11th in the league during the 2025-26 campaign with 3.26 goals per game.
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