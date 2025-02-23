Nico Daws News: Starting in Nashville
Daws will guard the road goal against the Predators on Sunday, per Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site.
Daws will get the second half of New Jersey's back-to-back after Jake Allen played in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Dallas. The 24-year-old Daws has stopped 32 of 34 shots over two NHL outings this season. Nashville is tied for 29th in the league with 2.64 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 2-1 win over Colorado on Saturday.
