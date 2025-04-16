Nico Daws News: Starting regular-season finale

Daws will draw the home start against the Red Wings on Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Daws was called up by the Devils on Wednesday, and he'll officially draw the start in the team's regular-season finale, while Jake Allen will serve as the backup. Daws has made five appearances for New Jersey this year, going 3-0-0 with a 0.88 GAA and .966 save percentage, but he'll likely head back to the AHL ahead of the playoffs.