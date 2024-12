Daws was recalled from AHL Utica on Monday.

New Jersey moved Isaac Poulter back to the minors in a corresponding move. Daws has a 3-9-1 record with a 2.96 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 14 AHL outings this season. The 23-year-old Daws will occupy the backup role behind Jacob Markstrom while Jake Allen (upper body) continues to recover.