Daws was recalled from AHL Utica on Saturday.

Daws will likely back up Jake Allen in Buffalo on Sunday as Jacob Markstrom (knee) is out another 3-5 weeks. Daws started the season with the Devils in Europe as their third goaltender, but has spent most of the season with Utica, where he was 5-14-1 with a 3.40 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 21 AHL contests.