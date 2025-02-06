Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nico Hischier headshot

Nico Hischier Injury: Designated for IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Hischier (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Hischier's designation for injured reserve all but confirms he will be unavailable against the Golden Knights on Thursday. Realistically, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting Hischier back until after the 4 Nations Face-Off, though his retroactive placement on IR would technically allow him to be activated for Saturday's clash with Montreal. In a corresponding move, the Devils brought Simon Nemec up from the minors to bolster the blue line.

Nico Hischier
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now