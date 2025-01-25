Fantasy Hockey
Nico Hischier Injury: Labeled day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Hischier is day-to-day following the center's early exit from Saturday's game versus the Canadiens.

Hischier was hurt in the third period. The 26-year-old scored a goal prior to his exit, and he's up to 24 tallies and 43 points through 51 appearances this season. He's an irreplaceable part of the Devils' lineup as the team's strongest two-way center, so a potential absence looms large. If Hischier can't play Monday in Philadelphia, Dawson Mercer could move to center while Kurtis MacDermid would likely enter the lineup in a bottom-six role.

