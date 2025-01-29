Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nico Hischier headshot

Nico Hischier Injury: Labeled week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 8:40am

Hischier (upper body) is considered week-to-week according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Hischier figures to miss at least the Devils' next two games before being reevaluated by the team, which would make him a decent candidate for injured reserve. At this point, it might make more sense for the team to shut down the 26-year-old center until after the 4 Nations Face-Off. Prior to getting hurt, Hischier was rolling offensively with goals in four of his last six games for a total of five goals and two assists, including five power-play points.

Nico Hischier
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now