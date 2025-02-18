Fantasy Hockey
Nico Hischier Injury: Practices, aims to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Hischier (upper body) participated in Tuesday's practice and hopes to play versus Dallas on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Hischier has missed the last six games and currently remains on injured reserve. He has amassed 24 goals, 43 points, 141 shots on net and 46 blocked shots through 51 appearances this season. If Hischier returns to action versus the Stars, he will presumably occupy a top-six role and see time on the top power-play combination.

