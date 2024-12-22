Nico Hischier News: Carries offense against Pens

Hischier scored a goal on three shots on net and added two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over Pittsburgh.

It was Hischier's first multi-point performance since Nov. 29. The 25-year-old didn't get on the scoresheet at all through the first five games in December, but since then he's collected two goals and five points in the last four contests. On the season, Hischier has 17 goals in 36 appearances, putting him on pace to top the career-high 31 tallies he notched in 2022-23.