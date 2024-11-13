Fantasy Hockey
Nico Hischier News: Delivers assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Hischier posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Hischier shot a remarkable 22.7 percent during a 10-goal, 15-point October, but his luck has dried up. He's 0-for-8 on shots over six games in November, adding two assists. While he's at 17 points, 52 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 19 contests, he will need to find a bit more consistency moving forward, which shouldn't be too tough to do in a top-six role.

