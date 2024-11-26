Fantasy Hockey
Nico Hischier headshot

Nico Hischier News: First career hat trick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Hischier scored three goals, one the game-winner on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 victory over the Predators.

The 25-year-old center's first career hat trick was a natural one, as Hischier broke open a 1-1 tie with three straight goals in the second period. The tallies were his first in November, snapping a 10-game goal drought, and on the season Hischier has produced 13 goals and 24 points in 24 contests.

