Nico Hischier News: Gets back to 30-goal mark

Hischier scored a power-play goal on five shots, added three hits and logged two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Hischier has four goals and three assists during his six-game point streak. Three of those tallies have come on the power play. The 26-year-old center reached the 30-goal mark Saturday, getting to that level for the second time in three years, and he's now one goal shy of his career high from 2022-23. He's earned 56 points (24 on the power play), 174 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 34 hits and a plus-10 rating over 65 appearances.