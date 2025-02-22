Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nico Hischier headshot

Nico Hischier News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Hischier (upper body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Dallas on Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Hischier will return to a top-six role and a spot on the first power-play unit after missing the last six games. He has generated 24 goals, 43 points, 141 shots on net and 46 blocked shots through 51 appearances this season. With Hischier back in the lineup, Justin Dowling will be a healthy scratch versus the Stars on Saturday.

Nico Hischier
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now