Nico Hischier News: Good to go

Hischier (upper body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Dallas on Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Hischier will return to a top-six role and a spot on the first power-play unit after missing the last six games. He has generated 24 goals, 43 points, 141 shots on net and 46 blocked shots through 51 appearances this season. With Hischier back in the lineup, Justin Dowling will be a healthy scratch versus the Stars on Saturday.