Nico Hischier News: Hits 20-goal mark on empty-netter
Hischier scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.
Hischier has scored five times and added an assist over his last 10 NHL outings. The 27-year-old center is up to 20 goals, 43 points, 159 shots on net, 44 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 60 appearances. That puts him at risk of missing the 60-point mark for the first time in five years, though Hischier has the talent to finish strong this season.
