Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nico Hischier headshot

Nico Hischier News: Keeps scoring Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Hischier scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

Hischier finished March above a point-per-game pace, earning 10 goals and seven assists across 16 outings for the month. He scored four of those goals across the last two games. The 26-year-old is up to 34 tallies, 63 points, 183 shots, 59 blocked shots, 40 hits and a plus-12 rating through 70 appearances this season.

Nico Hischier
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now