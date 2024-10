Hischier scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Hischier tallied early in the third period, stretching the Devils' lead to 5-1. The 25-year-old center now leads the NHL with nine goals this season, one ahead of Nikita Kucherov and Cole Caufield. Hischier has scored four times over his last three games, and he's up to 12 points, 42 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 12 contests.