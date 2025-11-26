Hischier netted the game-tying goal on a power play midway through the second period before sliding the primary assist on Simon Nemec's game-winner in overtime. Hischier also had the primary helper on Timo Meier's goal in the first frame. Overall, Hischier has eight goals, 13 assists and 53 shots on net through 23 games this season. After a bumpy start offensively, the 26-year-old center is on fire with eight points in his last three games. He has played at an elite level with a high volume of minutes in the absence of Jack Hughes (finger). Hischier should absorb many of the top-line playmaking responsibilities for the foreseeable future. He is well above the pace needed to reach the 60-point mark for a fifth consecutive season, making him a strong option in all fantasy formats.