Nico Hischier News: Nets goal in Game 1 loss

Hischier scored a goal, put three shots on net, and recorded three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Hischier lit the lamp for New Jersey's lone goal Sunday late into the second period off a feed from linemate Jesper Bratt. While Hischier posted 69 points in 75 appearances in the regular season, he brought his hot streak offensively into the first game of the postseason as he now has 11 points in his last eight games. With Jack Hughes out for the season with a shoulder injury, Hischier will lead New Jersey's center unit and see plenty of ice time on the team's top line for the postseason.