Nico Hischier News: On pace for career high in goals

Hischier netted his team-leading 18th goal of the season in Friday's 4-2 win over Carolina.

Hischier converted a two-on-one rush chance after being set up by Stefan Noesen late in the opening frame. Hischier is riding a three-game point streak consisting of two goals and three assists, and he's registered at least one point in five of his past six games. This stretch follows up a five-game dry spell for Hischier in which he was held off the scoresheet in the first five games of December. New Jersey's captain is third on the team in scoring with 34 points (16 helpers) through 38 games, and he's well on his way to surpassing his career-high 31 markers that he delivered during the 2022-23 campaign.