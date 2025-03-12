Nico Hischier News: Opens scoring on power play

Hischier scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hischier has three goals and an assist over six games in March, and three of those points have come on the power play. The 26-year-old center had the first of three tallies for the Devils in the first period. Hischier is up to 27 goals, 50 points (22 on the power play), 159 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 60 outings. His career high of 31 goals from 2022-23 is within range this season, but a drop in assists makes it virtually impossible for him to match that year's 80-point total.