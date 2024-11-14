Nico Hischier News: Point-per-game pace so far

Hischier bagged three apples Thursday in a 6-2 win over Florida.

Two of the assists came on the power play. He also had three shots and one hit on the night. Hischier has four assists in his last two games after putting up a single helper over his previous five games. He has 20 points, including 10 goals, in 20 games this season, but he has gone nine games without padding that category. Hischier's best season came in 2022-23 when he fired 31 goals and put up 80 points, 256 shots and a plus-33 rating. He's well on his way to equaling that total.