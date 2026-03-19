Nico Hischier News: Pops for two power-play points

Hischier produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The 27-year-old center got the Devils on the board late in the first period before helping to set up a Connor Brown tally in the second. Hischier has been running hot and cold in March, recording three multi-point performances in the last seven games but also getting held off the scoresheet completely three times. On the season, he's up to 24 goals and 52 points in 68 contest, and Hischier needs one more power-play point to reach 20 for the second straight campaign.