Nico Hischier News: Power-play goal not enough

Hischier delivered a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Hischier has 19 snipes (35 points) in 42 games this season, and he remains on pace for a career high in goals. His 19 goals lead the Devils. In an odd bit of trivia, Hischier's goal was the third one he's tallied on his birthday (2019, 2023 and 2025). Overall, the Devils haven't been sharp on their current road trip, losing four straight heading into Seattle on Monday. Take a breath -- Hischier will help get them back on track.