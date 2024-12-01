Nico Hischier News: Scores again Saturday

Hischier scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Capitals.

Hischier had a productive fantasy week, racking up five goals and an assist over his last four games. The 25-year-old struggled to score for most of November before ending the month on a high note. Overall, he has 15 tallies, 12 assists, 77 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, a plus-10 rating and 11 power-play points through 27 appearances. He's fallen just a little shy of a point-per-game pace in the previous two seasons, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him maintain that level in 2024-25 as the Devils compete for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.