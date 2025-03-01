Nico Hischier News: Scores goal for 400th career point

Hischier scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over Utah.

The goal was Hischier's 400th career point, a milestone he reached in his 507th game. The center has a goal and three assists over four contests since returning from a six-game absence due to an upper-body injury. Overall, he's collected 25 goals, 47 points, 147 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 55 appearances this season in a top-six role.